Silver Spring Multifamily Changes Hands in $20M Deal

By December 20, 2022 4:44 pm
reprints
Parkside Terrace. Photo: Transwestern

A partnership led by Enterprise Community Development (ECD), a nonprofit owner and developer of affordable homes, has acquired Parkside Terrace, an 87-unit multifamily complex in Silver Spring, Md., for $20 million. 

Transwestern represented the seller, a local family partnership that has owned the property for over 20 years.

SEE ALSO: GLP Capital Partners Pays $90M for 355K-SF Warehouse in the Inland Empire

“It’s an excellent location and well-maintained property,” Robin Williams, an executive vice president at Transwestern, told Commercial Observer. “The property has been well managed by long-term owners allowing ECD and its partners to preserve naturally occurring affordability in desirable Montgomery County with a high-quality apartment community.”

Located at 502 Easely Drive Street, Parkside Terrace offers one- and two-bedroom units. The property is adjacent to a public park, offering walkability and convenient access to public transportation and surrounding transportation arteries. 

The property is also less than two miles from City Place Mall, the Walter Reed Army Medical Center and the Silver Spring Metro stop.

Enterprise Community Development is known for turning its acquisitions into affordable housing, but it could not be immediately confirmed if this will be the case with this community.  

Transwestern’s Dean Sigmon, Justin Shay and Michael D’Amelio joined Williams in representing the seller in the deal. No other brokers were involved.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.

, , , , , ,
The warehouse at 251 East Rider Street in Perris, Calif., is on 16.3 acres
Sales  ·  Industrial
Inland Empire

GLP Capital Partners Pays $90M for 355K-SF Warehouse in the Inland Empire

By Greg Cornfield
Aerial shot of Boca Raton.
Sales  ·  office
Florida

ABS Buys Second Palm Beach Gardens Office for $38M

By Julia Echikson
486 Broadway.
Finance  ·  Sales
New York City

Tri-Star Buys SoHo Retail Properties From Vornado for $23.5M

By Mark Hallum