Orion and Limestone Buy Pinecrest Strip Mall for $71M

By December 28, 2022 12:52 pm
reprints
The mall in Pinecrest. Photo: Joe Blazejack

Orion Real Estate Group and Limestone Asset Management paid $70.5 million for a strip mall in the wealthy Miami suburb of Pinecrest, Fla., the joint venture announced.

The seven-building property, which sits on 15 acres, is at 13601 and 13621 S Dixie Highway, adjacent to Southwest 136th Street. It’s 97 percent leased to 29 tenants, including discount stores Marshalls, Five Below and Old Navy, food and beverage shops Panera Bread and Miller’s Ale House, as well as Visionworks and CycleBar among others.

SEE ALSO: GFP Closes on Purchase of 25 Water Street for $251M

Eric Williams of JLL represented the seller, MetLife Investment Management, which seized the property through a court-ordered repossession in 1993, according to property records. Goldman Sachs is providing a $45.5 million loan for the buyers, per a spokesperson for the JV. 

The Pinecrest deal is the latest purchase for Miami-based Limestone, an affiliate of Orion formed in 2010 and led by Ibrahim Al-Rashid, son of Saudi billionaire Nasser Al Rashid

Last year, the joint venture, which was formed in 2010, paid $32 million for Pinecrest Town Center about a mile away from the most recent purchase and began a $4 million renovation this year. 

The pair also paid $133 million last year for a national portfolio of 27 Walgreens locations. 

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

, ,
A rendering of 25 Water Street.
Sales  ·  Commercial
New York City

GFP Closes on Purchase of 25 Water Street for $251M

By Celia Young
The red brick hotel at 113 Jane Street.
Sales  ·  Hotels
New York City

Jeff Klein Closes on $62M Purchase of Jane Hotel to Turn It Into Private Club

By Celia Young
Owner Stan Kroenke of the Los Angeles Rams smiles and waves to fans in the tunnel prior to an NFL football game in November.
Sales  ·  Commercial
Los Angeles

Rams Owner Buys Village Mall for $325M for Second Major Complex in LA

By Greg Cornfield