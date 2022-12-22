Housing Works Opening NYC’s First Legal Dispensary at 750 Broadway on Dec. 29

By December 22, 2022 4:18 pm
reprints
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 20: A view of Housing Works Thrift Shop - Gramercy during Housing Works' Design on a Dime on May 20, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Housing Works) Getty Images

Housing Works is officially in the weed business.

The nonprofit — known for selling donated wares in order to help people experiencing homelessness, HIV/AIDS or troubles with the criminal justice system — signed a 10-year lease for roughly 7,400 square feet at the Manocherian Brothers750 Broadway, according to tenant brokers Katz & Associates

SEE ALSO: MSD, Apollo Close $536M Loan for 25 Water Street’s Office-to-Resi Conversion

Asking rent was $200 per square foot.

The retail space will be home to the Housing Works Cannabis Co., one of 30 or so applicants awarded one of New York state’s first dispensary licenses out of about 900 hopefuls.

It will be New York City’s first legal cannabis seller when it opens on Dec. 29, though it faces competition from a slew of illegal operators that has popped up around the city recently, according to the tenant brokers.

Housing Works Cannabis Co. will take over a former Gap outpost and be one of two dispensaries slated to open in Greenwich Village with nonprofit The Doe Fund planning to set up shop in a former Chase bank on Broadway and East 13th Street, the New York Post reported.

The issuance of the dispensary licenses was part of the Seeding Opportunity Initiative, a facet of New York’s cannabis law which was rolled out by the state’s Cannabis Control Board in which retailers will be supplied by 280 farmers whose product has been tested for quality.

“We set a course just nine months ago to start New York’s adult-use cannabis market off on the right foot by prioritizing equity, and now we’re fulfilling that goal,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. “The industry will continue to grow from here, creating inclusive opportunities in every corner of New York state with revenues directed to our schools and revitalizing communities.”

Sean Philipps of Katz & Associates represented Housing Works in the deal while Gary Alterman of Newmark represented the Manocherian Brothers. Newmark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

, , , , , ,
12301 Old Columbia Pike.
Leases  ·  Office
Maryland

Dance Studio and Driving School Sign Leases at Silver Spring Office Building

By Keith Loria
MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 30: The exterior of a Pandora store photographed on November 30, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Pandora Opening New SoHo Store Following HQ Relocation to Times Square

By Mark Hallum
Even as shoppers return en masse to New York City, many big retail chains—including Duane Reade—continue to shrink their New York City footprints.
Leases  ·  Industry
New York City

Even Chains Stumble Amid NYC’s Uneven Retail Recovery

By Rebecca Baird-Remba