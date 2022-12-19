Kirkland & Ellis Takes 115K SF at Miami’s 830 Brickell

Law firm Kirkland & Ellis has signed one of Miami’s largest office leases of the year, taking 115,000 square feet across six floors at 830 Brickell.

The deal completes leasing at the 55-story office tower, which is being developed by OKO Group and Cain International, and is the only new office tower of its ilk in the city. The Kirkland & Ellis lease is also the largest in the 638,355-square-foot building.

Kirkland will be joining the wave of finance-focused tenants who have migrated south, joining Citadel, Santander and Microsoft at the tower, as well as law firms Baker McKenzie and Austin Ridley. Roughly 90 percent of the tenants at the property are new to the Miami market, according to the developers.

As the first office tower to be built in over a decade in Miami, 830 Brickell has commanded rents above $120 per square foot, far above the city’s average. The tower will soon be joined by similar projects, including a proposed tower from Related Companies and Swire Properties that will be the first in Miami to breach 1,000 feet.

Kirkland & Ellis also has offices in Chicago and New York, and is the largest law firm in the country by revenue.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Brian Gale, Ryan Holtzman and Andrew Trench represented 830 Brickell’s ownership. Kirkland & Ellis was represented by Neil Goldmacher, Mitchell Millowitz and Ryan Rosalsky of Newmark, and Kevin Kushner of CBRE.

Chava Gourarie can be reached at cgourarie@commercialobserver.com.