AI Firm WorkFusion Takes 13K SF at1450 Broadway

There are four new landlord-tenant fusions at ZG Capital Partner’s 1450 Broadway.

In the largest deal, WorkFusion, an artificial intelligence firm that works with banks and insurance companies, signed a seven-year lease for 13,327 square feet on the 19th floor of the 42-story building, Commercial Observer has learned.

WorkFusion plans to relocate from its current headquarters at 48 Wall Street, according to JLL, which said asking rents in the building range from the high $60s to high $70s per square foot.

Aside from WorkFusion, Cast Software inked a seven-year, 7,981-square-foot lease on the 26th floor to relocate from 321 West 44th Street.

And Fintech Nexus, an event management company geared toward finance firms, signed a five-year lease for 4,109 square feet across the entire 32nd floor. It will relocate from 530 Seventh Avenue in early 2023.

Finally, Taiwanese airline EVA Airways renewed its 4,109-square-foot lease on the 31st floor for another five years.

JLL’s Mitchell Konsker, Barbara Winter, Greg Wang, Simon Landmann and Thomas Swartz represented the landlord in all three deals. Val Stobetsky, William McGarry and Michael Pallas, also of JLL, handled it for WorkFusion.

Formerly known as LendIt Fintech, Fintech Nexus was represented by Kelly Broderick of Cushman & Wakefield while Paul Walker and Dorothy Chuang of CBRE handled it for EVA Airways. Spokespeople for CBRE and C&W did not respond to requests for comment.

