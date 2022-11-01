Women’s Razor Maker Billie Renews in Soho

Women’s razor company Billie Inc. will scrape by in SoHo a little while longer.

The direct-to-consumer shave product manufacturer inked a one-year renewal for 12,875 square feet on the fourth floor of 100 Crosby Street, on the corner of Prince Street, according to landlord GFP Real Estate. GFP declined to provide the asking rent in the deal.

SEE ALSO: Bank OZK Relocating NYC Offices To 280 Park Avenue

Billie sells a variety of personal care items besides razors, including dry shampoo, body wash, waxing kits and exfoliating soaps.

Edgewell Personal Care — which was founded seven years ago as a spinoff of battery maker Energizer — acquired Billie for $301 million in November 2021 with plans to expand Billie’s presence in brick-and-mortar stores.

Donna Vogel, senior managing director of GFP, handled both sides of the 100 Crosby renewal.

“100 Crosby Street continues to attract well-known brands and creative tenants,” said Vogel. “It is known as one of the best office buildings in SoHo due to its unparalleled location and unique architectural character.”

Other tenants at 100 Crosby include Staley-Wise Gallery, Converse and fashion brand Aritzia. Fintech firm Rho also expanded to 6,927 square feet in the building earlier this year.

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.