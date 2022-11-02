Welcome Homes Expands to 14K SF With Rudin at 41 Madison Avenue

Online building platform Welcome Homes is expanding and renewing at Rudin Management Company’s 41 Madison Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

The tenant signed a 10-year lease for 13,857 square feet, leaving its 4,761 square feet on the 33rd floor and migrating to the entire 32nd floor, according to Rudin, which declined to disclose the asking rent.

SEE ALSO: Brooklyn Bowl Rolling Into DC

Welcome Homes, which aims to allow people to design, build and finance homes online, has been headquartered out of 41 Madison since last summer, according to Rudin.

The landlord also recently signed ParaFi Capital, a crypto investment and technology firm, for a 4,794-square-foot lease on the 20th floor.

“With its newly renovated public spaces and amenities, prime location across the street from Madison Square Park and dramatic views, 41 Madison offers everything that growing companies like Welcome Homes and ParaFi seek to create, recruit talent and grow in New York City,” Michael Rudin, executive vice president at Rudin, said in a statement.

Welcome Homes was represented by Darell Handler, Kyle Galin and Scott Galin of Handler Real Estate Organization, while Robert Steinman negotiated in-house on behalf of Rudin. Rob Wizenberg and Jordan Donohue of CBRE brokered the deal for ParaFi. Handler declined to comment, and CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Emery Roth & Sons-designed building between East 25th and East 26th streets is also home to The Gersh Agency, Water Island Capital and The Henry Luce Foundation, which signed a 15-year, 13,801-square-foot lease for the entire 27th floor in November 2021.

The 42-story office tower was also recently renovated by Rudin to add a new lobby with marble floors, glass wall panels, a new reception desk, a new glass entrance and updated elevator cabs.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.





