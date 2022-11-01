Vornado Puts Penn Station Area Redevelopment Plans on Hold for 2023

Vornado Realty Trust’s plans for the Penn District are not clear for takeoff, with CEO Steven Roth blaming the decision to hold off on new developments around Pennsylvania Station on a change in “headwinds.”

During a Tuesday conference call, Roth simply stated Vornado would hit pause on all construction for the course of 2023 but would not get into the details of whether it would alter the plans for the Penn District, Crain’s New York Business first reported.

SEE ALSO: Bank OZK Relocating NYC Offices To 280 Park Avenue

“The headwinds in the current environment are not at all conducive to … development,” Roth said during the call, before he was asked whether apartment buildings might be in the cards instead. “That’s not something we’re going to get into now.”

The potential delay could have implications for Gov. Kathy Hochul’s redevelopment Penn Station, the funding framework for which has hinged on payments in lieu of taxes (PILOTs) from Vornado for its planned 18.3 million square feet of office space and 1,256 apartments. Vornado has not set a firm timeline for the Penn Plaza developments before.

Without those payments, the state will need to look elsewhere for the $4.1 billion expected from Vornado in exchange for development rights to fund New York’s share of Penn Station renovation. The total cost of the Penn Station redevelopment project for the transit amenities alone is estimated in excess of $7.5 billion under the general project plan.

Demolition on the Hotel Pennsylvania will continue until it completely wraps near the end of 2023.

Vornado, the governor’s office and Empire State Development (ESD) — which is handling the plan for Penn Station — did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Despite the state’s confidence in the funding agreement for the renovations, several groups have called that idea into question. The city’s Independent Budget Office questioned if the PILOTs would provide as much money as the state hopes, given the pandemic’s impact on office property values in the city, while advocacy group Reinvent Albany estimated the state would be short about $3 billion. Just days after Reinvent Albany’s report, the city and state reached a broad funding deal, which won approval from the Public Authorities Control Board later in July.

Vornado’s opaque remarks on the Penn District’s future came less than a week after a lawsuit filed by community groups and tenants of a building that would be demolished under the project against the ESD claimed Vornado had too much influence in the renovation and funding scheme for the new Penn Station.

The overall message of Vornado’s call, however, centered around a shifting leasing market with tenants taking less office space, regardless of demand in Class A developments near transit infrastructure. Vornado leased 229,000 square feet in New York City alone in the third quarter, below previous trends, Roth said during the call.

Interest rates and volatile capital markets were a concern voiced by Roth. Overall income throughout 2023 will be lower as Vornado is not expected to reap any profits from 220 Central Park South and there will not be any asset sales.

At the end of the third quarter, Vornado had $3.3 billion in liquidity, according to CFO Michael Franco.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.