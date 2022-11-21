Production Studio Hornet Heads to 594 Broadway in SoHo

Production studio Hornet is relocating within SoHo.

The firm, which specializes in mixed media, animation and post-production work, will leave its current space at 116 West Houston Street for 594 Broadway, according to landlord GFP Real Estate. Hornet signed a 10-year lease for 14,569 square feet on the 10th floor of the building, which is located between Prince and Houston streets. A GFP spokesperson declined to disclose the asking rent.

Joe McLaughlin of Vestian Global Workplace Services represented the tenant, while Donna Vogel of GFP handled the deal for the landlord in-house.

“We’ve seen a number of creative agencies like Hornet Animations expand in SoHo, NoHo and Chelsea over the past year looking for office spaces with lots of character that speaks to their clients and employees alike,” said Vogel.

GFP will build out conference rooms, small meeting rooms and executive offices for Hornet, along with a pantry, two soundproof editing suites and a glass entryway.

The company, which produces work for clients like Kroger, Coca-Cola, Verizon and Spotify, plans to take over the new offices in February 2023.

McLaughlin explained that Hornet was moving because it needed a slightly larger space, but wanted to remain in Soho.

“After an extensive search, 594 Broadway was the building that checked off all the boxes including enabling Hornet to keep their growing operation on one floor, giving them room for future growth, an upgrade in caliber of building, and allowing them to remain in Soho, which was their desired neighborhood,” he said.

