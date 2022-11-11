M&T Hires People’s United Bank’s Sam Bluso as Head of Institutional Real Estate

Photo: Sam Bluso

M&T Bank has named Sam Bluso as head of institutional real estate, Commercial Observer can first report. In his new role, Bluso will focus on expanding M&T’s corporate real estate business and delivering capital markets solutions to REIT and investment real estate fund clients.

Bluso has been responsible for balance sheet and capital market origination throughout his 25-year career. Prior to joining M&T Bank, he served as the head of People’s United Bank‘s REIT corporate finance and banking team, where he was responsible for growing the bank’s REIT capital markets and balance sheet business. 

Bluso also served as a managing director in the debt capital markets group at Citizens Bank, where he supported the REIT team in its capital market origination.

The new institutional real estate group will focus on managing corporate and institutional real estate relationships and complement M&T’s existing institutional, commercial real estate capital markets team led by Matt Orrino, managing director, within the investment bank, according to people familiar with the team’s strategy. 

Bluso earned his bachelor’s degree in economics and MBA in finance from Kent State University.

