Morgan Stanley Expands to 242K SF in Baltimore’s Harbor Point

Morgan Stanley has renewed and extended its lease at Armada Hoffler’s Thames Street Wharf office building in the Harbor Point neighborhood of Baltimore, Md.

The global financial services leader inked an additional 46,000 square feet to its current 196,000-square-foot space in the building, with the lease lasting until 2035.

“Thames Street Wharf is a premier office building with unbeatable waterfront views in Harbor Point,” Lou Haddad, president and CEO of Armada Hoffler, told Commercial Observer. “The building’s floor-to-ceiling glass, extensive security measures, and prominent location significantly add to its appeal for tenants.”

Located at 1300 Thames Street, the 263,426-square-foot building, which was built in 2010, is now 100 percent occupied.

Harbor Point, a 27-acre waterfront mega-development west of Downtown Baltimore, is also home to companies such as T. Rowe Price, Constellation Energy Group, Transamerica, EY, and RBC Wealth.

Armada Hoffler’s Harbor Point developments also include Constellation Energy and Wills Wharf office buildings. The company is also part of a joint venture with Beatty Development Group to build the mixed-use development Allied | Harbor Point, and T. Rowe Price’s new global headquarters, both slated for next year.

“The overall plan for Harbor Point has been to create a Class A, mixed-use community with strong corporate tenants, brand-new apartments, along with the retail and lifestyle components that truly make it a premier destination,” Haddad said.

“The community’s trophy office buildings, complemented by what will ultimately be nearly 1,000 luxury apartments and some specialty retail, all surrounding a 5-acre waterfront park, make Harbor Point the premier destination for the top demographic in each of its asset classes.”

JLL represented both sides of the deal.

