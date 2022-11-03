Local Gourmet Bodega Wagshal’s to Open New Downtown DC Store

Wagshal’s Family of Fine Foods will expand into Downtown Washington, D.C., signing a 5,000-square-foot lease at 1747 Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

The local company owns several businesses in the District including a delicatessen at 4855 Massachusetts Avenue NW and a specialty grocery store (plus delicatessen) at 3201 New Mexico Avenue. The new location will consist of Wagshal’s grand bodega, which features sandwiches, prepared foods and special holiday menus, as well as a business and event catering operation.

JLL represented Tishman Speyer, the landlord of the 12-story, 166,429-square-foot Pennsylvania Avenue building, in the deal.

“The 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue draws consistent foot traffic, with a heavy density of office in close proximity, including World Bank directly across the street, and the International Monetary Fund and White House only one block away,” Andy Corno, executive vice president of JLL’s retail group, told Commercial Observer.

The space was formerly occupied by Bread Line D.C., a bakery that shuttered in August of 2020 as a result of the pandemic.

“We are always thoughtful and strategic about the type of businesses we want to occupy our street-facing retail spaces,” Dan Dooley, managing director of Tishman Speyer, said in a prepared statement. “We knew we needed a beloved, top-tier brand to occupy the former Bread Line location. Wagshal’s, an iconic D.C. delicatessen and gourmet retailer, quickly rose to the top of our list.”

JLL’s Thomas Jackman joined Torno in representing Tishman Speyer, while Miller Walker’s Bill Miller represented the tenant.

Wagshal’s plans to open by the end of 2023.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.