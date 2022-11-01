JLL Adds Stephanie Marcus to Government and Education Practice

Stephanie Marcus, a 20-year real estate development veteran, has joined JLL as vice president in its government and education practice in Washington, D.C.

In her new role, Marcus will focus on housing and mixed-use project development, project management, and working with local government, federal agencies and higher education institutions.

“JLL is a global leader in real estate services that offers me the opportunity to grow my own knowledge and experiences while helping our public institutions clients achieve their goals,” Marcus told Commercial Observer. “It is immensely rewarding and exciting to work with extraordinary colleagues who are committed to our clients, our communities, and to each other.”

Marcus noted she has been given the opportunity to work with multiple transit authorities looking to create transit-oriented developments and is also working with higher education clients considering the addition of student or faculty housing to their campuses.

“My immediate goals are to continue to get acquainted with the wide depth and breadth of services offered by JLL and to exceed my new clients’ expectations,” Marcus said.

Previously, Marcus served as vice president of development at Stratford Capital Group and Van Metre Companies. Over her career, she has worked on development projects valued at more than $750 million.

She has extensive knowledge and experience identifying and evaluating new and redevelopment transactions for both market-rate housing and mixed-use developments, as well as Low Income Housing Tax Credit and workforce housing opportunities.

“Stephanie joins us with technical, problem-solving and direct market knowledge that is more critical than ever for our government and education clients in this changing environment,” Martine Combal, senior vice president for JLL’s government and education local markets and East Coast regional lead, said in a prepared statement.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.