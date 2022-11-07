A $195 million mortgage secured by the 1.1 million-square-foot Valencia Town Center in Santa Clarita, Calif. (pictured) transferred to special servicing in late September 2022.
National

CMBS Delinquencies Rise in October

By CRED IQ
A rendering for the planned Central Parkway Lofts project in Stuart, Fla.
Florida

Webster Bank Provides $40M Construction Loan on South Florida Apartments Build

By Andrew Coen
Alicka Ampry-Samuel, regional administrator for HUD, at her office at 26 Federal Plaza in Manhattan.
New York City

Alicka Ampry-Samuel, HUD’s Top New York-Area Official, On Affordable Housing

By Aaron Short