Haystack Oncology Building Out Clinical Lab at Baltimore Peninsula

Biotech firm Haystack Oncology has signed a 20,000-square-foot lease within the City Garage Science & Technology Center in South Baltimore, Commercial Observer has learned.

Located at 101 West Dickman Street, the 135,000-square-foot life sciences building is owned by South Duvall, which acquired the property in October 2021.

The building is part of Baltimore Peninsula, a mixed-use community currently under development that will support more than 14 million square feet of commercial office, retail and residential space. The development team includes MAG Partners, MacFarlane Partners, Sagamore Ventures and the Urban Investment Group within Goldman Sachs.

Haystack Oncology, which focuses on precision medicine, will move from its current facility at 301 West 29th Street in the Remington section of Baltimore next spring.

The new space will feature an open office design with clinical diagnostic, research and sample processing labs. Additionally, sophisticated mechanical and electrical systems will be configured within the space to support the energy and HVAC requirements of the clinical-grade medical testing performed, according to the company.

“We’re looking forward to building out a state-of-the-art clinical laboratory at City Garage to support the innovations in precision medicine that Haystack Oncology is delivering to the clinic,” Dan Edelstein, Haystack Oncology’s CEO and president, said in a prepared statement. “Accessibility to the extraordinary life science expertise in the Baltimore region makes the location particularly attractive.”

Mark Deering, a partner with MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services, represented the tenant in the deal, while Nate Crowe of Scheer Partners represented the landlord.

