CBRE Adds Former Newmark Exec as Mid-Atlantic Research Director

Brokerage services giant CBRE has brought in Stephanie Jennings, a 20-year veteran of the real estate industry, as its new research director for the mid-Atlantic region, based in Washington, D.C.

“CBRE has a great reputation in the industry, including a depth of resources, and I’m excited to contribute to the company’s platform through research analysis and content,” Jennings told Commercial Observer.

In her new role, Jennings will lead a team in analyzing the D.C.-area market, including Baltimore and Virginia, to help investors, occupiers and others make strategic real estate decisions. She will oversee a research team of analysts specializing in certain asset classes, including office, industrial, retail and multifamily.

“The evolving economy and market dynamics are generating a lot of questions, and I aim to develop new material to help guide real estate decision-makers, including investors, companies and our own professionals,” she said.

Jennings most recently was the managing director of national research for Newmark, where she was responsible for operational oversight of research and GIS functions. Previously, she served as vice president of economic development for the Alliance for Downtown New York business improvement district, and was a project director working in multifamily affordable housing in Maryland and Pennsylvania.

“Stephanie is known in our industry for delivering high-quality research and analysis that allow her constituents and stakeholders to make informed decisions in the market,” Kyle Schoppmann, CBRE’s president of advisory services in the mMid-Atlantic, said. “We’re thrilled to add this level of talent to our research practice and look forward to the incredible value she will provide to our sales professionals and clients in the mMid-Atlantic.”

Keith Loria can be reached at kloria@commercialobserver.com.