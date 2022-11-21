CBRE Adds Former Newmark Exec as Mid-Atlantic Research Director

By November 21, 2022 1:10 pm
reprints
Stephanie Jennings. Photo: CBRE

Brokerage services giant CBRE has brought in Stephanie Jennings, a 20-year veteran of the real estate industry, as its new research director for the mid-Atlantic region, based in Washington, D.C.

“CBRE has a great reputation in the industry, including a depth of resources, and I’m excited to contribute to the company’s platform through research analysis and content,” Jennings told Commercial Observer.

SEE ALSO: COP27 Takeaways for the Building Industry: Bitter Pills and Breathing Buildings

In her new role, Jennings will lead a team in analyzing the D.C.-area market, including  Baltimore and Virginia, to help investors, occupiers and others make strategic real estate decisions. She will oversee a research team of analysts specializing in certain asset classes, including office, industrial, retail and multifamily. 

“The evolving economy and market dynamics are generating a lot of questions, and I aim to develop new material to help guide real estate decision-makers, including investors, companies and our own professionals,” she said.

Jennings most recently was the managing director of national research for Newmark, where she was responsible for operational oversight of research and GIS functions. Previously, she served as vice president of economic development for the Alliance for Downtown New York business improvement district, and was a project director working in multifamily affordable housing in Maryland and Pennsylvania.

“Stephanie is known in our industry for delivering high-quality research and analysis that allow her constituents and stakeholders to make informed decisions in the market,” Kyle Schoppmann, CBRE’s president of advisory services in the mMid-Atlantic, said. “We’re thrilled to add this level of talent to our research practice and look forward to the incredible value she will provide to our sales professionals and clients in the mMid-Atlantic.”

Keith Loria can be reached at kloria@commercialobserver.com.

, ,
COP27 Climate Conference,
Sustainability
Washington DC

COP27 Takeaways for the Building Industry: Bitter Pills and Breathing Buildings

By Chava Gourarie
From left to right: Eric Ottaway, the CEO of Brooklyn Brewery; Nathaniel Mallon, managing partner of Verada; Garrett Oliver, Brooklyn Brewery's brewmaster, Brendan Thrapp, managing partner of Verada and Robin Ottaway, the President of Brooklyn Brewery.
Features
National

Sunday Summary: Lenders Insights and Brewery Moves

By The Editors
Harry Macklowe (left) and Bob Knakal (right) at Commercial Observer's State of CRE.
Industry
New York City

What Recession? CRE Leaders Cautiously Optimistic

By Mark Hallum