Appliance Company Bray & Scarff Expands at Laurel Business Center

Bray & Scarff, a family-owned appliance and kitchen service store, is expanding its presence within Prince George’s County at the Laurel Business Center, Commercial Observer has learned.

The 84-year-old business inked a 12,000-square-foot industrial lease at 8610 Cherry Lane in Laurel, Md., adding to its existing 72,000 square feet of space at the 700,000-square-foot business center owned by St. John Properties, which developed the property.

“The space allows us to increase our warehouse square footage dedicated to appliance inventory,” Justin Dodson, vice president with Bray & Scarff, told CO. “This allows us to better serve appliance customers by having a larger selection of ‘in stock’ goods. Also, the new space provides us with more dock doors which will allow us to increase our delivery and installation capacity.”

Bray & Scarff currently has 15 other sites throughout Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia. The new space will service the company’s network of 14 retail locations and one outlet center.

The building boasts 22-foot clear ceiling heights and 354,000 square feet of space

“The main attraction of the location was the proximity to our existing facility — it is right next door,” Dodson said. “This allowed us to seamlessly integrate the new space with our existing headquarters. In addition, the space is ideally located for us as it is centralized to all of our operations.”

Laurel Business Center provides Bray & Scarff with the opportunity to access its retail stores and customers due to its location near Maryland Route 198, Interstate 95 and the Capital Beltway.

With the lease, Laurel Business Center is now 100 percent occupied. Other tenants include Dominion Electric Supply Co. and Select Event Group.

Claire Cobert of St. John Properties represented the landlord in the deal, while the client was self-represented.

