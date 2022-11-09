Angelo Gordon and Andover Properties Land $360M Financing for Self-Storage Portfolio

By November 9, 2022 3:31 pm
reprints
Corbis via Getty Images

Angelo Gordon and Andover Properties have secured $360 million financing for a self-storage portfolio. 

Goldman Sachs provided the loan. Newmark brokered the deal with a team led by Jordan Roeschlaub and Dustin Stolly, along with Nick Scribani, Aaron Swerdlin and Taucha Hogue.

SEE ALSO: KeyBank Leads $78M Construction Financing for Maine Apartments Project

“Critical to the success of this transaction was the strength of sponsorship between Andover, with its Storage King USA operating platform, and Angelo Gordon, with its deep sector experience and large equity commitment to the portfolio,” Stolly said in prepared remarks. 

“We believe the fact that we were able to complete this financing in today’s volatile market environment speaks to the strength of our self-storage portfolio and partnership with Andover Properties,” Scott Glassberg, director of U.S. Real Estate at Angelo Gordon, said. “In our view, the outlook for the self-storage sector in the U.S. remains positive, and we believe the fragmented nature of the asset class continues to present opportunities for our value-add strategy.”

“The sponsorship’s ability to drive cash flow growth by institutionalizing mom-and-pop assets speaks to the strength of their operations and ability to execute on the business plan,” Roeschlaub added. 

Emily Fu can be reached at efu@commercialobserver.com.

, , , , , , , , ,
An aerial rendering for the planned Seacoast Residences project in Kitterly, Maine scheduled to open in early 2024.
Finance  ·  Construction
Maryland

KeyBank Leads $78M Construction Financing for Maine Apartments Project

By Andrew Coen
The Annapolis apartment building.
Finance  ·  Sales
New York City

A&E Seals $249M Buy of LeFrak’s Southern Brooklyn Multifamily Portfolio 

By Cathy Cunningham
A $195 million mortgage secured by the 1.1 million-square-foot Valencia Town Center in Santa Clarita, Calif. (pictured) transferred to special servicing in late September 2022.
Finance  ·  CMBS
National

CMBS Delinquencies Rise in October

By CRED IQ