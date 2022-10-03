Yume Hospitality to Open Sushi Restaurant in Georgetown 

Local sushi purveyor Yume Hospitality Group is opening a new sushi restaurant in Washington, D.C.’s Cady’s Alley.

The company, which owns the popular Yume Sushi in Arlington, Va., inked a deal for 4,700 square feet at 3315 Cady’s Alley NW in Georgetown. There, it will open Kyojin by Yume, a modern sushi concept designed by Miami-based design studio Francois Frossard Design.

“Cady’s Alley has long been a destination for tasteful retail and dining concepts, and with their inspired interiors and menu offerings I’m confident that Kyojin will fit right in,” Philippe Lanier, principal of landlord EastBanc, told Commercial Observer.

Kyojin will feature a menu by executive chef and Yume co-owner Saran “Peter” Kannasute with beverages by Andrew Lamkin. The restaurant will utilize freshly caught fish from Japan — ordered the night before and cut the day it is served.

“Kyojin represents a dream of all of ours — expanding our vision and bringing chef Kannasute’s world-class Japanese cooking to new audiences,” Jeff King, co-owner at Yume Hospitality Group, said in a prepared statement.

EastBanc redeveloped Cady’s Alley in 2004, turning it into a 120,000-square-foot retail and residential hub in the neighborhood.

“What attracts people to Cady’s Alley is the feeling of seclusion within a bustling neighborhood, and Kyojin’s world-class omakase will be yet another must-stop in Georgetown,” EastBanc’s Lanier said. “We’re confident that Yume Hospitality will transform this space into an exceptional dining experience within Georgetown and Washington, D.C., as a whole.”

The restaurant is slated to open in early 2023.

EastBanc represented itself in the lease, while Arris Noble of JLL represented Kyojin.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.