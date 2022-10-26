Upper West Side Private School Heads to the Financial District

An Upper West Side private school is planning to head downtown and fill a chunk of empty offices at 5 Hanover Square in the Financial District, the landlord announced Wednesday.

The IDEAL School of Manhattan will leave its current location at 314 West 91st Street near Riverside Drive for 63,000 square feet on the second through fifth floors at 5 Hanover Square. It will also have a private entrance in the 25-story, 1960-era building between Pearl and Beaver streets.

SEE ALSO: Everlane Expands in Tysons

A spokesperson for the building owner, CIM Group, did not disclose the asking rent or length of the long-term lease.

The private school bills itself as “New York’s only [kindergarten through 12th grade] independent inclusion school,” which means that it aims to serve a diverse group of students and a broad range of learning styles. IDEAL, which opened in 2006, will relocate its 200-student campus downtown in the summer of 2023.

Eliza Gordon, John Wheeler and Mitch Konsker from JLL handled the transaction on behalf of CIM Group. The IDEAL School was advised by Brent Ozarowski and Leslie Harwood of Newmark. Spokespeople for the brokerages didn’t immediately return requests for comment.

Shaul Kuba, a co-founder and principal at CIM, noted that “office buildings can adapt to a blend of traditional business occupants and other uses that may include educational facilities, day care and preschools, and places for socialization and collaboration such as membership clubs and coworking spaces.”

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.