Trisha Connolly Leaves Ackman-Ziff for Avison Young 

Trisha Connolly, who most recently served as a managing director for Ackman-Ziff, has joined Avison Young as principal and chief operating officer for the firm’s U.S. capital markets group in New York, Commercial Observer has learned.

In her new role, Connolly will work closely with Avison Young’s U.S. capital markets group executive committee, along with Juan Bueno, president of U.S. operations, and Lisa Jesmer, national director of investor services business development.

“Trisha’s vibrant leadership style and expansive capital stack experience are a perfect fit for Avison Young’s U.S. capital markets group and we are thrilled to welcome her to the team,” said Bueno in a prepared statement. “Streamlining our best practices for intermarket deals and matching our clients with the best possible regional expertise is a top priority for Trisha and will boost our capital market offerings and capabilities.”

Connolly has over 15 years experience, and her expertise includes structuring full capital stack solutions for both debt and equity, across all asset classes. In previous roles, she has specialized in debt capital markets, joint venture equity, acquisition financing, construction financing, refinancing and recapitalizations.

She most recently served as the managing director for Ackman-Ziff’s New York City-based debt and equity, which she joined last year after a stint at B6 Real Estate Advisors.

Connolly also previously held leadership positions within Alpha Capital CRE, Cushman & Wakefield and General Growth Properties (now known as Brookfield Properties).

“I’m eager to bring a national focus to our regional markets and work with Avison Young’s data platform AVANT to determine data strategies that will bolster business generation and enhance client benefits,” said Connolly in a prepared statement. “Avison Young is at the forefront of bringing innovative, technology-focused solutions to the real estate decision-making process, and I’m excited to join the firm during this transformational period.”

As an active member of Urban Land Institute (ULI), Connolly currently serves on its IOPC Silver Product Council and Local Council for Multifamily in New York. She is the co-chair of membership engagement for ULI’s Women’s Leadership Initiative, which focuses on introducing and engaging women into commercial real estate. She is also involved with the Marquette University’s real estate executive board, ICSC, She Builds, CREW New York and serves as a board member of the Harold E. Eisenberg Foundation and Goldie Initiative Foundation in Chicago.

She earned a bachelor of arts and Sciences degree from Marquette University, where she majored in political science and Spanish.

