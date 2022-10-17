SwiftConnect Snags CREtech NYC Award and Microsoft Partnership

Last week was a notable one for proptech startup SwiftConnect, as the physical access control company received an award at the CREtech NYC conference, and also announced a partnership with Microsoft.

The Stamford, Conn.-based SwiftConnect received the Emerging Startups Grand Prize at CREtech NYC. The recognition came after the company was selected to provide Microsoft’s new connected workplace ecosystem, Microsoft Places, with insights for better space use and management of employee credentials, including card swipes, in hybrid workplaces post-COVID.

“It means that our founders had great vision from the inception of the company,” said Brandon Arcement, SwiftConnect’s chief commercial officer, of the CREtech NYC award. “It means that our employees have done a really remarkable job, that we’ve turned our vision into reality, and it’s a validation of the collaboration we’ve had with great partners in building an experience, which is not made possible without investment and backing from our investors. So it’s validation of them too.”

Since its founding in 2020, SwiftConnect has raised $10 million from investors led by JLL Spark Ventures and Navitas Capital, along with Concrete Venture Capital, 1414 Ventures, Net One Systems, Silvertech Ventures and World Trade Ventures.

SwiftConnect is looking to break through in an area of proptech replete with competing physical entry startups that allow people to use their phones as access controls.

“We provide a cloud software layer where you keep your existing systems, access control software, and your readers,” said Arcement. “We also connect with mobile credential technology. We’re able to deliver credentials over the air in real time without having to stop by the desk and activate those credentials on the access control systems behind the scenes.

“So in just a few seconds a user can go through a self-service workflow, authenticate, click a button, and a credential pops up that works on a reader just like a card did. And, if they don’t have their phone and only have their [smart] watch, it’s the same experience.”

SwiftConnect’s software for real estate and corporations is aimed at Class A buildings and central business districts, said Arcement, but the company may look to expand its services to the hospitality and multifamily sectors, as well as to markets beyond the U.S.

For now, though, SwiftConnect sees the increasing number of people working on-site and remotely — as well as in third places — as driving the desire for on-demand access to buildings, enterprise resources and services.

At the same time, administrators are seeking to use physical space and real estate more efficiently, leading SwiftConnect and Microsoft to explore development and integration projects that can improve workplaces and employees’ experience.

“Addressing the unique challenges associated with where work happens requires collaboration across the connected workplace category,” said Lars Johnson, senior director of Microsoft Teams and Connected Workplace. “We are proud to build a connected workplace partner ecosystem that includes industry leaders like SwiftConnect, who will build on top of our Places platform with new and existing solutions that help solve the changing workplace needs of our customers.”

