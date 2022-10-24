Simon Oren Planning 9K-SF Restaurant in the Quin Hotel

Restaurateur Simon Oren is planning a new 8,800-square-foot eatery at a vacant space at the base of The Quin hotel.

The space at 101 West 57th Street includes 3,800 square feet on the sidewalk level, 2,500 square feet on the second floor and 2,500 square feet in the basement, the New York Post reported.

Oren — the managing partner of Tour de France Hospitality group — told the Post that the asking rent was $1 million per year, but that he was able to bargain for a cheaper deal.

The restaurateur built the Five-Napkin Burger chain and is also behind the French eateries Nice Matin, L’Express and Cafe d’Alsace in Manhattan.

The Quin hotel spot was formerly occupied by The Wayfarer, which was the product of Eric Marx, Lisle Richards and Jimmy Haber of BLT Restaurant Group. The Wayfarer opened in 2014 but shuttered during the first year of the pandemic, the Post reported..

CBRE’s Jared Lack and Andrew Goldberg represented the hotel owner and landlord, Hilton Grand Vacations. Lee & Associates’ Brad Schwarz handled the deal for Oren, according to the Post.

Both CBRE and Schwartz did not respond to requests for comment.

The yet-to-be-named restaurant will take around nine months to take shape with plans for 120 dining room seats on the ground floor and 30 seats in the section upstairs, the Post reported. There will also be private rooms.

The eatery will focus on creating Middle Eastern dishes, primarily modern Israeli and eastern Mediterranean cuisine.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.