RV Company Enters DC Market With Manassas Lease

National Indoor RV Centers (NIRVC), a national RV and motor home company, is entering the Washington, D.C., region for the first time, according to the company.

The Lawrenceville, Ga.-headquartered company has inked a 9,300-square-foot mixed-use lease at 9515 Contractors Court in Manassas, Va. The property is part of Broad Run Industrial Park, situated less than two miles from Prince William Parkway, and nine miles from Interstate 66.

The industrial building is owned by a private investor who acquired the property in 2012 under Euro Group LLC.

Built in 2013, the building consists of approximately 4,200 square feet of office space on two floors and 5,100 square feet of warehouse space. The property features five drive-in doors and offers a 1.8-acre outdoor storage yard.

The Virginia dealership marks NIRVC’s sixth location nationally, following Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas, Phoenix and the soon-to-open 189,350-square-foot facility in Nashville, Tenn.

The Virginia shop will offer 30 different models of new Class A, B & C gas and diesel motor homes for sale.

“We’re excited to take this next step in building our network of RV lifestyle centers that align with the travel patterns of motorhome owners,” Brett Davis, founder, president and CEO of NIRVC, said in a prepared release. “With this Virginia location and our brand-new Nashville facility, we are committed to building an entire network of service centers so, ultimately, no motor home owner will ever be more than 500 miles from one of our locations.”

He noted this lease is just a temporary home, as the company has plans to develop a larger, full-service RV lifestyle center in the D.C. region in 2025. No other details on this were disclosed.

