Puttshack Brings Indoor Mini-Golf to Brickell City Centre

Mini-golf operator Puttshack opened a 27,000-square-foot location at Miami’s Brickell City Centre mall Monday.

The outpost will feature three nine-hole mini-golf courses, food and beverage offerings and an outdoor terrace overlooking the Miami cityscape that can accommodate up to 96 people.

Completed in 2016, Brickell City Centre, a mixed-use complex developed by Swire Properties, has become a focal point of Miami’s financial district. The mall is home to popular restaurants, such as Casa Tua, as well as both high-end and lower-end stores, including Hugo Boss, Coach and Zara.

Since opening its first location in 2018, Puttshack has added four locations in the U.S. and four in the U.K.

More are underway thanks to a $150 million investment from financial giant BlackRock, which Puttshack secured earlier this month. A location in St. Louis is set to open later this winter with others in Dallas, Denver, Houston, Nashville, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Scottsdale and a second in Atlanta slated to open through 2023. Outside Washington D.C., the town of Reston, Va. will welcome its own in 2025

The Brickell City Centre development is expanding, too. A block east from the mall along Brickell Avenue, Swire Properties and Stephen Ross’ Related Companies are developing One Brickell City Centre, a 1,000-foot-tall office skyscraper. Construction is expected to begin next year.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.