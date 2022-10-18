Fast-Casual Pura Vida to Open at 701 Brickell

Pura Vida is coming to the heart of Brickell.

The popular fast-casual chain inked a 7,500-square-foot lease for the ground floor of the 701 Brickell office building in Miami, landlord Nuveen Real Estate announced.

The latest location, which includes 5,000 square feet of indoor space and a 2,500-square-foot outdoor patio, is expected to open in late spring.

Founded in 2012 by husband-and-wife duo Omar and Jennifer Horev, the café concept has become a staple in South Florida, serving healthy treats such as fresh cold-pressed juices, smoothies, salads and wraps.

The Brickell restaurant marks the chain’s 13th location. With two outposts in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the majority are in the Miami area, including one just half a mile south of 701 Brickell. Pura Vida has no plans to close the nearby restaurant, said a representative for the company.

The 32-story 701 Brickell, situated along the highly trafficked intersection of Brickell Avenue and U.S. Route 41, totals over 1 million square feet, including 26,000 for retail.

The property just underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation, which included upgrades to the lobby and the addition of a fitness center.

“With the recent renovations completed at 701 Brickell, we knew landing the right restaurant concept would be a critical component to the building’s overall transformation and serve as an added amenity for tenants and visitors,” Charles Russo, senior director and office sector southeast regional head at Nuveen Real Estate, said in a statement.

JLL’s Zach Winkler represented the landlord, while Pura Vida had no outside representation.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.