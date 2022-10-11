Pubbelly Sushi Coming to Clematis Street in West Palm Beach

Pubbelly Sushi, a popular Miami-based chain, will open on West Palm Beach’s Clematis Street.

King Goose Hospitality, which operates and manages Pubbelly Sushi, inked a 10-year lease for 3,200 square feet on the ground floor of Banyan & Olive, a two-building development at 300 Banyan Boulevard and 111 S Olive Avenue, the property’s developers announced.

The restaurant, scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2023, will be housed inside the Olive Street building, adjacent to Clematis Street, a nightlife and dining destination in Downtown West Palm Beach.

The new location is Pubbelly’s latest expansion outside of Miami-Dade County, where it operates five restaurants. Other locations are slated to open in Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, and Pembroke Pines, according to Miami New Times.

Established in Miami Beach in 2010 by chef José Mendín, Pubbelly fuses Japanese and Latin cuisines.

The deal marks Banyan & Olive’s first lease. Developed by Brand Atlantic Real Estate Partners and Wheelock Street Capital, the project will feature 142,000 square feet for offices, 18,000 square feet for ground-floor retail, and a 300-space parking garage. The group secured an $87 million loan for its development in August.

With construction already underway, 111 Olive is expected to be completed in early 2023 and 300 Banyan in early 2024.

Colliers’ Nikki Traff represented the landlord, while Barrett Wolf of Wolf Co. Real Estate represented the landlord. A spokesperson for the joint venture declined to provide the development’s asking rent.

