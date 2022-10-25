Parking Operator, Wine Shop Ink Deals at New Mott Haven Apartment Building

A wine shop and parking garage operator have signed leases at 310 Grand Concourse, a new mixed-income residential building in the Mott Haven section of the South Bronx.

GC Parking signed a 10-year, 18,000-square-foot lease to manage a garage with 102 parking spots for both 310 Grand Concourse and a connected building at 322 Grand Concourse, according to Tri-State Commercial Realty. Asking rent for the space was $18 a square foot.

Bronx Wine and Spirits, which is expanding from a location on the Lower East Side, will occupy 1,800 square feet of ground-floor retail space on a 10-year lease, according to Tri-State Commercial Realty. Asking rent for the storefront was $65 a square foot.

Tri-State’s Dov Bleich represented the landlord, Simon Kaufman’s YS Developers, in both transactions. Zack Setton, also of Tri-State, brokered the deal for the liquor store, while his colleague Sam Hartstein handled the transaction for the parking company.

The pair of apartment buildings under construction at 310 and 322 Grand Concourse will include 310 apartments, 49 of which will rent to families making 80 percent of the area median income. That equals $74,720 for a single person, or $96,080 for a family of three.

