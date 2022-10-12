Northwell Health Breaks Ground on New Upper East Side Cancer Facility

Northwell Health broke ground on a new outpatient care facility last week on the Upper East Side that will provide what it describes as innovative neurological and cancer treatment.

The 15-story, 200,000-square-foot building at 1345 Third Avenue will be anchored by the Northwell Health Cancer Institute, which will provide holistic cancer care for colorectal, breast, gynecologic, neurological, gastrointestinal and thoracic conditions. The facility will also offer imaging, lab testing and cardiac care, as well as wellness services such as social workers and acute and chronic disease management.

When it’s complete in 2025, the property will front an entire block of Third Avenue between East 76th and 77th streets. The facade will feature floor-to-ceiling glass windows and columns of reddish brick aimed at meshing with the neighboring buildings. The design aims to be more energy efficient and have a lower carbon footprint than comparable medical buildings.

Northwell also claims the design of the lobby will be more hospitality-oriented and warmer than a typical medical building. The space will “leverage technology to create a seamless patient experience, with a lobby that feels more like a living room than a doctor’s office,” according to a press release from the hospital system.

The facility will focus on conditions that primarily impact women, with programs aimed at treating endometrial cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, and women’s heart disease and cardiac conditions.

“As we break ground on this new specialized center, we are also breaking ground on a much more efficient and innovative way to take care of our patients,” said Dr. Richard Barakat, physician-in-chief and director of cancer at the Northwell Health Cancer Institute. “Our outstanding teams of clinicians and experts will be able to bring innovative new approaches to cancer care at our new location.”