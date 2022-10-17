Lynd Plans to Redevelop Dadeland Site Into Self-Storage Facility

By October 17, 2022 6:54 pm
reprints
Lynd's 1 Self Storage development. Rendering: Lynd Development Group

Lynd Development Group secured a ground lease for a $30 million self-storage project near the Dadeland Mall, the San Antonio-based company announced. 

The development will feature 127,923 square feet for self-storage, and also include 6,025 square feet of ground-floor retail. 

“With South Florida’s recent boom in population, we need more indoor storage capacity for people to put their belongings,” Constantine Scurtis, Lynd’s chief investment officer, said in a statement.”

Located at 9300 S Dixie Highway, just south of Dadeland Mall, the project will have the benefit of fronting the busy U.S. 1, Scurtis added.

Last week, the company closed on a 99-year ground lease for the 32,907-square-foot site, which now holds a strip mall. 

Construction is slated to start in about eight months and should take about a year to complete with the total cost of the development estimated at $30 million.

Besides the self-storage facility, Lynd is developing a residential tower within the Miami Worldcenter mega project in the city’s downtown after paying $30 million for a half-acre parcel in August. 

Julia Echikson can be reached jechikson@commercialobserver.com

