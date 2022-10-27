John Kevill Launches Advisory Firm Solitude Cove Capital in DC

John Kevill, a real estate industry veteran in the Washington, D.C., region, has launched Solitude Cove Capital, a boutique transaction and advisory firm based in the District.

“I have spoken to more and more real estate owners who are looking for transactional expertise along with a more consultative, longer-term approach to their capitalization strategies,” Kevill told Commercial Observer. “The market is challenging right now and is only going to grow more challenging over the next several months. Owners are going to need highly tailored solutions to navigate an increasingly opaque market.”

Kevill called this an “exciting time for me personally to do what I love to do — solve problems for clients,” and noted a small boutique is a perfect outlet to provide the solutions and confidentiality these owners will need.

“Geographically, because I have transacted such a large number of deals in the Washington region, it’s quite natural to focus here,” he said. “I do have clients who I am working with on a more national basis as well, and will be using my relationships across the globe to ensure that I provide the best counsel to my clients.”

Over his more than 25-year career, Kevill has led successful teams at JLL, Eastdil Secured and most recently Avison Young, executing more than $20 billion worth of transactions.

His new firm has already been active, providing investment sales services to clients and serving as an in-house capital markets expert for several firms that don’t have the scale to require that role full time but have institutional-quality assets.

“My immediate goals are to get to work on several near-term projects, the timing of which are driven by capital requirements at the asset level, and to help several clients create longer-term strategic plans,” Kevill said. “Of course, any strategic plan will likely change dramatically as the market evolves, so clear and constant communication has never been more important.”

The name Solitude Cove Capital comes from his family’s place on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

“I tested a couple of names with clients and friends, and this one seemed to evoke a feeling of calmness that I felt needed to be a key part of the brand,” Kevill said. “It’s a turbulent time in the markets, and I think calm, clear thinking is vitally important.”

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.