JLL Adds Jennifer Hara to Infrastructure Practice to Expand Public-Private Projects

JLL’s clean energy and infrastructure advisory team has helped Metro leverage its facilities as revenue sources, including public-private partnerships in the form of real estate development projects on Metro-owned land. The team also helped the U.S. Department of Energy’s Loan Programs Office finance the nation’s first five utility-scale photovoltaic solar power projects.

In her new position, Hara will help to expand JLL’s public-private partnership business and manage transportation and energy engagements.

“Jennifer ‘s commitment to the advancement of public-private partnerships and all categories of U.S. infrastructure has been unwavering over her career,” Josephine Tucker, managing director and head of clean energy and infrastructure advisory at JLL, told Commercial Observer. “We are ecstatic to bring her onto the clean energy and infrastructure advisory team, where she will undoubtedly make an extraordinary impact for the company and our clients.”

Over her 20-plus-year-career, Hara has served as brand director with Access Intelligence and director of P3 Services at the Institute for Public-Private Partnerships. She also worked at banking investment firm Taylor-DeJongh, where she focused on energy and infrastructure project structuring and finance.

Hara has worked with various sources of financing for large-scale, capital-intensive projects such as export credit agencies, multilateral agencies and commercial banks.

“Jennifer’s knowledge of P3s and experience with innovative financing programs strengthens our capabilities to best serve our clients,” Kevin Wayer, president of JLL government and education, said in a prepared release. “JLL continues to be a leader in clean energy and infrastructure advisory.”

JLL’s clean energy and infrastructure advisory service works with clients to address aging infrastructure and improve infrastructure resiliency for both private and public sectors.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.