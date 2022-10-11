Leases  ·  Retail
Florida

Pubbelly Sushi Coming to Clematis Street in West Palm Beach

By Julia Echikson
Major Food Group founders: Mario Carbone, Jeff Zalazni, and Rich Torrisi
Leases  ·  Retail
South Florida

Major Food Group Brings Boston’s Contessa to Miami Design District

By Chava Gourarie
Mike Burns.
Industry  ·  Players
Washington DC

Cresa Adds DEI Consultant Mike Burns as SVP on DC Team

By Keith Loria