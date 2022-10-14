Harbor Freight Tools USA, a retail hardware chain, is bringing a new store to Easton, Md.

The company has inked a 10-year, 16,200-square-foot lease at Easton Plaza Shopping Center, a 151,959-square-foot center, with landlord Easton Shopping Center LLC.

SEE ALSO: Brooklyn Office Leasing Declines Even as Asking Rents Tick Upward

Divaris Real Estate of Tysons, Va., represented the owner in the deal.

“Harbor Freight Tools had been looking for space in high-density pockets of Southern Maryland and along the Eastern shore,” Amit Grover, assistant vice president in Divaris’ Washington, D.C., office, told Commercial Observer. “This space fit their market and size requirements and required minimal buildout. The space itself is located close to the middle of the shopping center and offers strong visibility to the road. There is also an abundance of parking on site.”

Located at 101 Marlboro Avenue, the center was built in 1965 and updated in 2018. Tenants include Family Dollar, Rite Aid and Easton Bowl.

“The center has a strong tenant mix with national and regional brands, high foot traffic, and is well located within Easton,” Grower said. “The Easton Plaza is located within the retail epicenter of the town, surrounded by five big-box retail centers with tenants such as Dicks, Lowe’s, Target, Michaels, Marshalls, Kohl’s, Harris Teeter, Acme and Weis among others.”

The previous tenant, Ben Franklin Crafts & Framing Center, vacated in early 2022. The new tenant will be building out its space as a typical Harbor Freight.

Harbor Freight Tools has more than 1,300 stores nationwide, and now 15 in Maryland.

Marcus Bourn of Newmark represented the tenant in the deal. Joining Grover on representing the owner was Joe Farina.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.