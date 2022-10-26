Everlane Expands in Tysons

Everlane, a San Francisco-based apparel company, is expanding in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, opening its second store on Thursday.

The company has inked a 10-year, 3,794-square-foot lease at 1961 Chain Bridge Road in Tysons, Va., with landlord Macerich.

The direct-to-consumer company entered the D.C. area last November, signing a 7,260-square-foot lease at 3259 M Street NW in Georgetown, with landlord EastBanc.

“The Washington, D.C., metro area is one of our top 10 highest performing markets in the U.S., and the Tysons area represents one of the highest concentrations of our customer base, outside of the urban core,” Alan Cooke, Everlane’s vice president of store development, told Commercial Observer. “This made it an easy choice for our second location in the market.”

The store, which will feature men’s and women’s products in categories such as denim, footwear and sweaters, will be located inside Tysons Corner Center, a 2.1 million-square-foot shopping mall.

“Expanding into Tysons Corner allows us to continue building our presence in the D.C. metro market while also still meeting our customer base at our existing store in Georgetown,” Cooke said. “While the locations are fairly close to each other, there is enough differentiation in distance for our customers to shop and support two great stores in the greater D.C. area.”

Everlane is committed to sustainability across all aspects of the business, and all stores are constructed using natural materials, including locally harvested wood certified by the nonprofit Forest Stewardship Council, biodegradable and natural textiles, 100 percent recycled flooring, reclaimed glass, energy-efficient LED lighting and recycled signage, according to the company.

Macerich represented itself in the deal, while Everlane was represented by John Auber of RUE.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.