Everlane Opens First DC Location in Georgetown

Millennial shopping brand Everlane is open for business in Georgetown starting today.

The San Francisco-based apparel company signed a five-year, 7,260-square-foot lease at 3259 M Street NW in Washington, D.C., with landlord EastBanc. The store occupies two floors and contains nine fitting rooms.

This marks the company’s first location in the District and ninth retail location nationally.

“Our store will feature an assortment of holiday-ready men’s and women’s clothing, including denim, footwear and sweaters,” Tara Shanahan, Everlane’s vice president of retail, told Commercial Observer. “Everlane stores have always been a place for community, and we’re looking forward to the space serving as a key touchpoint to further bring the Georgetown community together.”

As with its other locations, Everlane will provide digital and physical commerce features, including Save My Spot, which allows team members to hold products and save customers’ places in line, then text when the fitting room is ready.

Everlane worked with sustainability consulting firm Brightworks to assess the environmental impact of the store, and have constructed the D.C. location using entirely natural materials to reduce its carbon footprint. Theyvare utilizing carbon emission reduction efforts as well.

According to Shanahan, Georgetown is perfectly situated between Maryland and Virginia, allowing Everlane the opportunity to engage with its customers in the DMV area.

“We have a very strong customer base in Washington D.C. It is one of our Top 5 markets,” she said. “Georgetown is the oldest neighborhood in Washington and is full of charm. There are cobblestone streets, 18th and 19th century row houses, Georgetown University, a stunning waterfront and some of the best shopping and dining in the District of Columbia.”

John Auber of The Auber Group represented the tenant in the deal, while Jennifer Price of KLNB handled things for the landlord. Neither EastBanc nor the brokers immediately respond to requests for comment.

