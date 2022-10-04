Beach Point, Maxim Capital Lend $32M on Austin Hotel Acquisition

By October 4, 2022 2:58 pm
reprints
The Radisson Austin North. Photo: ASAP Holdings

ASAP Holdings nabbed $32 million of acquisition financing to purchase and redevelop a 293-key hotel in Austin, Texas, Commercial Observer has learned.

Beach Point Capital Management and Maxim Capital Group provided the acquisition and redevelopment loan for ASAP’s newly acquired Radisson Austin North. ASAP purchased the hotel from Lockwood Companies for $38.5 million. The property is five minutes from downtown Austin and 3.5 miles from the University of Texas

SEE ALSO: GPARENCY Launches New Platform for Finding and Facilitating Acquisitions 

Located at 6121 North Interstate Highway 35, the hotel is situated on a 7.9-acre site with 515,000 square feet available for future development. ASAP is planning to implement a capital improvement plan to upgrade, modernize and rebrand the hotel. It also has plans to construct a multifamily project on the property.

The hotel was previously known as Crowne Plaza before Lockwood acquired it in June 2021 and changed to the Radisson brand. 

Representatives for Beach Point Capital and ASAP did not immediately return requests for comment. Maxim Capital declined to comment.

Pasadena, Calif.-based ASAP also acquired the New York LaGuardia Airport Marriott in January 2021, a deal in which Beach Point supplied a $55 million mezzanine loan.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.

, , , , ,
Ira Zlotowitz
Finance  ·  Technology
National

GPARENCY Launches New Platform for Finding and Facilitating Acquisitions 

By Emily Fu
Design Center of the Americas.
Finance
New York City

Fortress Provides Charles Cohen With $534M for New York, Florida Properties

By Chava Gourarie
Stephanie Rodriguez.
Finance  ·  Players
National

Colliers Hires Stephanie Rodriguez From Duke Realty to Lead Industrial Growth

By Andrew Coen