Be Electric Studios Opening 11K-SF Soundstage in Crown Heights

Be Electric Studios will light up a new Crown Heights, Brooklyn, film studio in November.

The soundstage provider inked a 15-year deal for 10,600 square feet at 1000 Dean Street, Connect CRE first reported. Asking rent was between $40 and $50 per square foot, according to a spokesperson from Cushman & Wakefield, which represented the tenant and landlord LIVWRK in the transaction.

Be Electric plans to rent out the space for everything from car commercials to food program shoots at the four-story property. The site is outfitted with a cyclorama wall — a curved wall that creates the illusion of an infinite background — and a commercial kitchen.

And the building could use some new tenants. The popular food hall at the base of the property, Berg’n, permanently closed its doors in December 2020, and its largest tenant, guitar string maker D’Addario & Company, moved to Downtown Brooklyn last year.

However, a new eatery is set to take Berg’n’s place soon, and Be Electric won’t be without other neighbors. Public relations firm Praytell and affordable housing group Impacct Brooklyn also have offices in the building between Classon and Franklin avenues.

“[Be Electric] will be a welcome addition to the thriving ecosystem of production companies, creative firms, and other businesses that already call the building home,” Asher Abehsera, CEO and founder of LIVWRK, said in a statement.

LIVWRK purchased the former automobile service station turned 150,000-square-foot office building in 2019 for $55.9 million from Jonathan Butler, BFC Partners and Goldman Sachs’ Urban Investment Group.

C&W’s Rich Novak and Raise’s Doug Regal represented Be Electric in the deal. Remy Liebersohn and Joseph Cirone, also of C&W, handled it for the landlord.

Be Electric and Regal did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A C&W representative declined to comment.

