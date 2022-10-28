Amped Fitness Inks 36K-SF Lease at Former Palm Beach Post Campus

Amped Fitness is turning The Press into The Bench Press.

The gym is taking 35,900 square feet at The Press, a mixed-use development in West Palm Beach, Fla., according to an announcement from landlord Tricera Capital.

The gym, scheduled to open next winter, will serve as the western anchor of the development, which offers 120,000 square feet of retail space. Upscale grocery store Joseph’s Classic Market, set to open next month, will anchor the eastern portion.

Tricera is redeveloping the former Palm Beach Post campus, adding retail space and expanding the office component, which will total 136,000 square feet and where asking rents hover around $42 a foot.

Coworking operator Knotel will occupy 18,000 square feet as part of a 10-year lease. SROA Capital, a self-storage real estate investment firm, signed a 12-year lease for 25,900 square feet. The Palm Beach Post will remain a tenant.

On the retail side besides Joseph’s Classic Market, upscale hairdresser Salons by JC is taking 10,400 square feet, and South Florida juice chain Raw Jūce leased 1,700 square feet. A Starbucks on the premises is already open.

Only 5,000 square feet on the ground floor and 32,000 square feet on the second floor remain vacant.

Tricera, led by Ben Mandell, paid $24 million in 2019 for the 8-acre site at 2751 S Dixie Highway, adjacent to Belvedere Road. The developer has borrowed about $70 million to finance the project, public records show.

The Press is slated for delivery during the second quarter of next year.

