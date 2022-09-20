Youth Mentor Program Friends of the Children Relocates in Harlem

National mentoring program Friends of the Children is moving and expanding its Harlem offices.

The nonprofit, which provides paid professional mentors to kids ages 4 to 18, has inked a 6,926-square-foot lease at 1325 Fifth Avenue in Harlem, according to CBRE. It will move later this year from 204 West 115th Street, between Adam Clayton Powell and Frederick Douglass boulevards.

SEE ALSO: New Asian Fusion Restaurant Coming to 31 Penn Plaza

Asking rent for the Fifth Avenue office, which is between West 111th and West 112th streets, was $55 a square foot. The lease length wasn’t disclosed.

CBRE’s Paul Walker and Laurence Briody represented both the tenant and landlord, Tahl Propp Equities, in the transaction.

Walker said that Friends of the Children “has been a longtime Harlem-based nonprofit, and as someone who does a lot of work in Harlem, I am thrilled to see them remain and expand in this vibrant community.”

The organization pairs mentors with children beginning when they are 4 or 5 and ensures that the person stays with the child through high school graduation.

The professional mentors — known as “friends” — spend three to four hours a week with each kid, and each mentor works with eight to 10 children at a time. The program, which operates in 15 cities, tends to target young people who have been through the foster care system and experienced significant challenges and trauma early in life.

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.