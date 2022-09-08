Valley National Bank Refinances Brooklyn Apartments with $44M Loan

By September 8, 2022 11:37 am
reprints
The Common Baltic multifamily property in Brooklyn’s Boerum Hill neighborhood. Photo: Adam America Real Estate

Adam America Real Estate has sealed a $44 million debt package to refinance a multifamily asset in Brooklyn, property records show.

Valley National Bank provided the three-year bridge loan for Adam America’s 70-unit Common Baltic property. No broker was involved in the transaction. 

SEE ALSO: Deerfield Beach Shopping Center Sells for $17M

“The three-year bridge loan provided the sponsorship with more flexibility on the prepayment to assist with their long-term stategization of the property,” Chris Coiley, Valley National Bank’s head of commercial real estate for the New York and New Jersey markets, said in a statement.  “The sponsors were long-standing clients of Bank Leumi USA and have become valued clients of Valley Bank.”

Located at 595 Baltic Street in Brooklyn’s Boerum Hill neighborhood, Common Baltic debuted in 2017. The seven-story building has amenities that include a fitness center, basement storage, a rooftop terrace, on-site parking and outdoor entertainment space. It was designed by Isaac & Stern Architects

Officials at Adam America Real Estate did not immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.

, , , ,
CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 15: Customers shop at a Walmart Neighborhood Market store on August 15, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. Walmart, the world's largest retailer, reported a surprise decline in second-quarter same-store sales today. The retailer also cut its revenue and profit forecasts for the fiscal year. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Finance  ·  Acquisition
Florida

Deerfield Beach Shopping Center Sells for $17M

By Jeff Ostrowski
Craig Branton
Finance  ·  Players
Denver

C&W, Greystone Appoint Craig Branton Head of New Debt Team in Denver 

By Emily Fu
Roslyn Rise.
Finance  ·  Construction
Washington DC

Enterprise Lands $105 in Financing to Redevelop Obsolete Affordable Community in Columbia

By Keith Loria