An $87.55 million loan secured by the State House Square office property in Hartford (pictured) was resolved with a 54 percent loss severity. 
Finance  ·  CMBS
National

CMBS Realized Losses Rise in August

By CRED IQ
Jeff Kurtz.
Finance  ·  CMBS
National

CRED iQ Hires New Director of Sales from MountainSeed

By Andrew Coen
Finance
New Orleans

Madison Realty Capital Lends $316M on New Orleans Four Seasons Hotel 

By Cathy Cunningham