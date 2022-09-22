Renowned NoHo sushi bar BondST is setting up shop in Hudson Yards for its second location.

BondST signed a deal for 5,800 square feet on the fifth floor of The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards, at 20 Hudson Yards, replacing the Asian-Fusion eatery Wild Ink, which is closing its doors at the end of the year, according to Crain’s New York Business.

Related Companies, which developed Hudson Yards with Oxford Property Group, declined to provide the terms of the deal or the brokers involved. But Crain’s reported that the sushi joint will open by March 2023. BondST did not respond to a request for comment.

Wild Ink lasted only a year in the mall, opening right before the pandemic hit in March 2019. It filed a notice with the New York State Department of Labor that it would be laying off 89 employees, all of whom were nonunion.

The notice states that Wild Ink is closing due to “the lease agreement being acquired by another owner.”

Wild Ink wasn’t the only eatery to not survive in the Hudson Yards mall after the pandemic hit. Thomas Keller’s pricey TAK Room shuttered in 2020 followed by two David Chang spots — Momofuku Kāwi and Peach Mart — closing their doors in 2021.

Related’s seven-story mall also lost its 188,000-square-foot anchor Neiman Marcus in 2020 and the landlord has been trying to lease out the department store’s space to office tenants.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.