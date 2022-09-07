Rudin Hires Mehul Patel to Manage Office Portfolio

Rudin Management Company has a new leader to manage its commercial portfolio.

Former Midtown Equities chief operating officer Mehul Patel has joined Rudin as head of commercial office, a newly created position tasked with overseeing the firm’s entire office portfolio to ensure “consistency” for tenants, Rudin said.

Patel has served as COO at Midtown Equities since 2019, where he guided development, leasing and asset management for the landlord. He also held the same title at Midwood Investment & Development.

Midtown Equities did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At Rudin, Patel will be tasked with overseeing the family dynasty’s 10.5 million square feet of offices spread across 16 buildings throughout New York City — such as Three Times Square, 32 Avenue of the Americas, 40 East 52nd Street — and he’ll focus particularly on asset management, property management, development, leasing and marketing, as well as operational and capital expenditures.

“We are constantly assessing the market and our portfolio to ensure we provide all of our tenants with the highest level of amenities, services and property management,” Michael Rudin, executive vice president at Rudin, said in a statement. “We felt it was important to create a new leadership position entrusted with making sure that the Rudin vision and approach is applied consistently across our entire commercial portfolio.”

Patel also previously worked in the public sector as vice president of Moynihan Station Development Corporation and as chief operating officer and chief of staff at Empire State Development.

