National Security Firm Relocating to Bowie’s Melford Town Center

National security firm Peraton will move its global health and financial solutions headquarters from Northern Virginia to Bowie, Md., this fall., the company announced.

The company has inked an 18,102-square-foot-lease at the Melford Town Center, a 466-acre mixed-use business community, with landlord St. John Properties. Peraton will occupy 16901 Melford Boulevard, a four-story, 150,000-square-foot office building that was delivered in 2019.

“The addition of Peraton is further validation that suburban office demand is still strong and that Melford continues to be the preferred centralized location for companies who want easy access to D.C., Baltimore and Annapolis,” Matt Lenihan, senior vice president, leasing for St. John Properties, told Commercial Observer.

Approximately 70 employees are slated to transfer to Bowie from the segment’s current home at 7575 Colshire Drive in Mclean, Va.

Located approximately 18 miles from BWI Airport and 25 miles from Baltimore and Washington, D.C., the new office provides convenient access to important customers such as the Internal Revenue Service, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Treasury, according to Peraton.

“The site is also complementary to our team in the Windsor Mill area of Baltimore County, which supports the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the Social Security Administration,” Tarik Reyes, president of Peraton’s global health and financial solutions sector, said in a prepared statement.

St. John Properties has developed more than 1 million square feet at Melford Town Center, and it continues to grow. In addition to the 388-unit Aspen at Melford Town Center luxury apartment complex, which is scheduled to deliver next year, nearly 50,000 square feet of supporting retail and 90,000 square feet of commercial flex/R&D will be coming soon to the mixed-use community, according to St. John Properties.

Bill Jautze of St. John Properties represented the landlord while Daniel Rasmussen of Cushman & Wakefield represented the client in the deal.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.