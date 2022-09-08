Kor Distribution, Rayus Radiology Lease Space in Jupiter

By September 8, 2022 12:53 pm
reprints
Rayus Radiology signed a 9,875-square-foot medical office lease at 1680 South Central Boulevard in Jupiter, Fla. Photo: SVN Florida

Two companies signed leases in Jupiter, Fla., for a total of 46,251 square feet. 

Kor Distribution signed a new lease for 36,376 square feet at the Palm Beach Park of Commerce, according to the brokers.

SEE ALSO: Multifamily Sales Volume in South Florida Hit $5B in First Half of 2022

The industrial space is located at 14924 Corporate Road South. Kor, a manufacturing, warehousing and order fulfillment services firm, signed on for three years at an asking rent of $11.50 per square foot.

Rob Hamman of real estate brokerage SVN Florida represented the tenant, while Steve Garine of S&K Worldwide Realty represented the Palm Beach Park of Commerce Association in the deal. Garine did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SVN Florida also represented Rayus Radiology in a separate 9,875-square-foot medical office lease at 1680 South Central Boulevard in Jupiter. The landlord, Oceanone Property, was represented by Michael Feldman of Cushman & Wakefield, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Rayus lease is for 10 years with an asking rent of $33 per square foot, according to SVN.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

, , , ,
909 Rose Avenue.
Leases  ·  Office
Maryland

Bright MLS Lease Brings Pike & Rose Office Building to Full Capacity

By Keith Loria
The building at 535 West 22nd Street.
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

American Academy in Rome Moves NYC Office to Chelsea

By Celia Young
The four-story Star-News building was built in 1925 and renovated in 2000. It includes 82,500 square feet of office, retail and restaurant space at 525 East Colorado Boulevard.
Leases
Los Angeles

Wake & Late Signs 15K-SF Lease at Pasadena Star-News Building

By Greg Cornfield