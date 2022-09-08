Kor Distribution, Rayus Radiology Lease Space in Jupiter

Two companies signed leases in Jupiter, Fla., for a total of 46,251 square feet.

Kor Distribution signed a new lease for 36,376 square feet at the Palm Beach Park of Commerce, according to the brokers.

The industrial space is located at 14924 Corporate Road South. Kor, a manufacturing, warehousing and order fulfillment services firm, signed on for three years at an asking rent of $11.50 per square foot.

Rob Hamman of real estate brokerage SVN Florida represented the tenant, while Steve Garine of S&K Worldwide Realty represented the Palm Beach Park of Commerce Association in the deal. Garine did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SVN Florida also represented Rayus Radiology in a separate 9,875-square-foot medical office lease at 1680 South Central Boulevard in Jupiter. The landlord, Oceanone Property, was represented by Michael Feldman of Cushman & Wakefield, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Rayus lease is for 10 years with an asking rent of $33 per square foot, according to SVN.

