JLL Adds to Government Leasing Team in DC

JLL has hired Austin Sanders and Howard Traul as senior managing directors of the firm’s Government Investor Services leasing team based in Washington, D.C.

The two longtime federal leasing brokers come over from Cushman & Wakefield.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Howard and Austin to the GIS team,” Bob VeShancey, JLL’s executive managing director, said in a statement. “Their deep knowledge of the [General Services Administration] coupled with their combined decades of experience are true differentiators, and we are confident in the immense value they will bring to our clients in this space.”

Traul is no stranger to the JLL team, having previously worked for the firm in federal tenant representation for eight years, before spending the past seven at Cushman & Wakefield.

Sanders was with Cushman & Wakefield for six years, following six years as part of Newmark’s federal leasing group.

“Current market conditions allow for us to execute strategic solutions for clients,” Sanders said. “The state of the market, paired with JLL’s extensive service offerings, will enable us to add immense value to the team and our clients. We are excited to join the team and get to work.”

JLL’s team recorded last year’s largest federal lease with the Securities and Exchange Commission taking 1.2 million square feet for its new headquarters at 60 New York Avenue NE. The lease was for 15 years with an option to extend an additional 10 years. JLL repped the landlord, a joint venture between Douglas Development and Midtown Equities.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.