If you want to do the deal, you gotta speak the client’s lingua.

Fashion brand Lingua Franca signed a short-term lease for a 3,437-square-foot office at 307 West 36th Street, according to landlord GFP Real Estate.

Lingua Franca will occupy the fifth floor of the Garment District building, which it will use for office space, GFP’s Barbara Yagoda said. The landlord declined to provide the terms of the deal or the asking rent.

“Lingua Franca is a wonderful example of a business that has thrived through the pandemic, creating an entirely new trend in the luxury sector with its creative, hand-stitched cashmere sweaters and accessories,” Yagoda said in a statement. “After experiencing such incredible success, the company needed additional office space to accommodate its growing team — and wanted an inspirational, loft-like space for its headquarters anchored in the Garment District.”

The brokers involved in the deal declined to provide where Lingua Franca’s existing offices are located.

Yagoda represented the landlord in-house while Jamie Jacobs of Newmark and Richard Sexton of Office Concierge negotiated on behalf of Lingua Franca. Newmark and Sexton declined to comment.

Founded in 2016, the retail brand has a location at 382 Bleecker Street and 340 Royal Poinciana Way in Palm Beach, Fla.

The Garment District building near Eighth Avenue stands 18 stories, spans 250,000 square feet and was designed by renowned architect Emery Roth. Other tenants include civic design firm Urbahn Architects and the nonprofit Neighborhood Housing Services of New York City.

