Cybersecurity Company Darktrace Leaves Madison Avenue for Manhattan West

By September 19, 2022 4:34 pm
reprints
Brookfield hopes that public spaces, including a large plaza between West 31st and 33rd streets, will help integrate Manhattan West into an area of Midtown South once best-known for large trainyards. Photo: Sasha Maslov

Cybersecurity firm Darktrace is heading to 1 Manhattan West, Commercial Observer has learned.

Darktrace will relocate from 9,000 square feet at 437 Madison Avenue to 27,000 square feet on part of the 47th floor of 1 Manhattan West by the end of the year, according to landlord Brookfield Properties. A Brookfield spokesperson declined to provide the lease length or asking rent, saying only that it was a long-term deal

SEE ALSO: Three Health Care Firms Ink 12K SF at 27 West 24th Street

“Manhattan West has proven to be one of the most sought-after places to work in New York City as visionary companies like Darktrace recognize the undeniable value of establishing a presence in the heart of a thriving neighborhood,” said Duncan McCuaig, who handled the transaction for Brookfield in-house with David Caperna and P.J. Massey. Cushman & Wakefield’s Howard Cross, Nicholas Dysenchuk, Josh Kuriloff, Matthias Li, Robert Lowe, Bruce Mosler, John Santora and Ethan Silverstein also represented the landlord.

This transaction brings the 67-story, 2.1 million-square-foot 1 Manhattan West to 98 percent leased. The SOM-designed building is also home to National Hockey League’s retail store and corporate headquarters, Skadden Arps, Pharo Management, Ernst & Young and McKool Smith

CBRE’s Joseph Fabrizi, Scott Gottlieb, Munish Viralam, Arkady Smolyansky and Evan Fiddle represented Darktrace. CBRE and Cushman & Wakefield spokespeople didn’t immediately return a request for comment. 

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.

, ,
27 West 24th Street.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Three Health Care Firms Ink 12K SF at 27 West 24th Street

By Celia Young
Angelo Bianco in Miami in September, outside of one of CP Group's many South Florida properties.
Leases  ·  Sales
Washington DC

CP Group’s Angelo Bianco On Office Conversions, Tenant Demand and More

By Tom Acitelli
William Macklowe earlier this month at his offices at 126 East 56th Street.
Leases  ·  Sales
New York City

William Macklowe On Building in Brooklyn and the Five-Day Workweek

By Celia Young
Premium