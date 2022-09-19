Cybersecurity firm Darktrace is heading to 1 Manhattan West, Commercial Observer has learned.

Darktrace will relocate from 9,000 square feet at 437 Madison Avenue to 27,000 square feet on part of the 47th floor of 1 Manhattan West by the end of the year, according to landlord Brookfield Properties. A Brookfield spokesperson declined to provide the lease length or asking rent, saying only that it was a long-term deal

“Manhattan West has proven to be one of the most sought-after places to work in New York City as visionary companies like Darktrace recognize the undeniable value of establishing a presence in the heart of a thriving neighborhood,” said Duncan McCuaig, who handled the transaction for Brookfield in-house with David Caperna and P.J. Massey. Cushman & Wakefield’s Howard Cross, Nicholas Dysenchuk, Josh Kuriloff, Matthias Li, Robert Lowe, Bruce Mosler, John Santora and Ethan Silverstein also represented the landlord.

This transaction brings the 67-story, 2.1 million-square-foot 1 Manhattan West to 98 percent leased. The SOM-designed building is also home to National Hockey League’s retail store and corporate headquarters, Skadden Arps, Pharo Management, Ernst & Young and McKool Smith.

CBRE’s Joseph Fabrizi, Scott Gottlieb, Munish Viralam, Arkady Smolyansky and Evan Fiddle represented Darktrace. CBRE and Cushman & Wakefield spokespeople didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

