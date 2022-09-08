C&W, Greystone Appoint Craig Branton Head of New Debt Team in Denver 

Cushman & Wakefield and Greystone have appointed Craig Branton to lead the new veteran equity, debt and structured financing (EDSF) team in Denver, Commercial Observer can first report.

The three-member team also includes Chris Bourgeois as the director and Brett Brown as the financial analyst. All are joining from CBRE.

“Cushman & Wakefield offers a preeminent full-service platform, and being part of this beneficial joint venture with Greystone will provide our clients with direct access to Greystone’s agency lending products and will also allow for equity and debt originations through life insurance companies, debt funds, regional and national banks and credit unions, and CMBS lenders,” Branton said in prepared remarks.

Branton most recently served as executive vice president at CBRE, executing $1 billion in debt originations during his career thus far. Aside from the multifamily sector, Branton’s work in commercial real estate has included industrial, retail, office, self-storage and parking properties. Prior to joining CBRE, Branton was a principal with Terrix Financial.

“We’re excited to welcome this high-performing team led by Craig, whose extensive financing experience and exceptional track record in the industry will enhance our robust EDSF and multifamily line of services,” John O’Neill, president of U.S. multifamily capital markets at Cushman & Wakefield, said in prepared remarks. “The strategic joint venture has created a best-in-class advisory services and capital solutions platform to fully support our client’s investment strategies,”

Working in a dual capacity with both C&W and Greystone, the team will specialize in multifamily loan originations. Branton and the team will also focus on helping to grow the new joint venture. In December 2021, Cushman & Wakefield finalized its strategic investment of $500 million in Greystone, acquiring a 40 percent stake in Greystone’s aAgency, FHA and sServicing businesses.

“This new team in Denver represents a key milestone in the growth of our joint effort with Cushman & Wakefield to provide a range of capital markets solutions to property investors, particularly in a core market where we can add value in the multifamily sector,” Chip Hudson, executive vice president and head of Greystone’s Agency lending platform, added.

Branton holds a master’s degree in real estate and construction management from the University of Denver Daniels College of Business. He also earned a bachelor’s degree in real estate from Arizona State University.

Emily Fu can be reached at efu@commercialobserver.com.